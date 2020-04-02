Original Harry Actor in Mamma Mia! Musical Recreates a Scene While Social Distancing with His Family

Image zoom Abigail Clarke/Twitter

Mamma mia!

Paul Clarkson, the actor who originated the role of Harry in the West End production of Mamma Mia!, is revisiting his days on the show — with the added help of his family!

The actor’s daughter, Abigail Clarkson shared a video of herself, her dad and her mom, actress Julia Hills, on Twitter lip-syncing and dancing to “Voulez-Vous.”

“Dad was the original Harry in Mamma Mia – here’s him lip syncing to himself 21 years ago!… plus a few extras do we make this weekly?@paul_clarkson1 @julia_hills #werkwednesday #mammamia,” Abigail tweeted.

Clarkson, who is head of acting courses at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in England, retweeted the video, writing, “So meta we may implode in a puff of West End glitter but we’re back and this time it’s personal#werkwednesdays #mammamia.”

Mamma Mia! Opened in the West End in April 1999 with original cast members that included Siobhan McCarthy, Lisa Stokke and Hilton McRae.

The musical opened on Broadway in October 2001 and became the ninth-longest running Broadway show in October 2017.

A film adaptation debuted in theaters in 2008, which focused on a daughter intent on finding out who her father is as her wedding approaches.

The movie starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Stella Skarsgard and Julie Walters.

A sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, debuted in theaters in July 2018 with most of the main cast returning, with additional stars Cher and Andy Garcia and a new group of young actors joining the cast.