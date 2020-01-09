Watch Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville as a Married Couple in Tearjerker Trailer for Ordinary Love

The trailer for Ordinary Love is here — and you might want to grab some tissues.

Starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville as a happily married couple, the film’s trailer begins with the pair sitting at a table and playfully sparring over soup. We see them smiling while taking a walk, visiting the grocery store, watching TV together and doing other things that “ordinary” couples do.

Eventually, the story brings Tom (Neeson, 67) and Joan (Manville, 63) to the hospital, where they receive the devastating news that Joan has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I can’t tell her how frightened I am,” Tom says. “Just got to continue on as normal. That’s my job in all of this.”

Image zoom Liam Neeson (L) and Lesley Manville in Ordinary Love Bleecker Streeet

Image zoom Liam Neeson (L) and Lesley Manville in Ordinary Love Bleecker Streeet

Subsequent scenes show Joan entering treatment, Tom agonizing over how to support his wife and Joan taking the reins of her own life.

“I had this feeling, if I can get through it all, it would somehow change me,” Joan is heard saying in a voiceover as we see her get her head shaved and rip off her wig, smiling as she shows off her natural look.

“I don’t think it has,” she continues. “I don’t think I want it to.”

Later, Tom tells her, “There isn’t a moment I won’t be there with you. I’m gonna torture you. You know that, right?” — to which Joan responds, “Torture me now.”

Image zoom Poster for Ordinary Love Bleecker Streeet

Already released last month in the U.K., Ordinary Love holds a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.5 score on IMDb.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. It’s directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn, with a screenplay by Owen McCafferty, a playwright from Northern Ireland. Ordinary Love marks McCafferty’s first studio film script.

Ordinary Love will be released in select U.S. theaters on Feb. 14.