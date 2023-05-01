Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson Star in Trailer for Emotional True Story 'Ordinary Angels' (Exclusive)

Hilary Swank is on a mission to help a struggling widower in Ordinary Angels.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first trailer for the Lionsgate drama, in which Swank, 48, plays Sharon, a "fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed (Alan Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters," according to an official synopsis.

"With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it," the synopsis adds. "What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles and ordinary angels."

The trailer begins with Sharon at an alcoholism support group, before it cuts to her discovering the story of the young girl, 5-year-old Michelle, in the newspaper.

"I think this is it," she declares, inspired to do what she can to help.

Hilary Swank in Ordinary Angels (2023). Allen Fraser/Lionsgate

After Sharon makes a surprise delivery — aka an envelope of cash — to Ed on his doorstep, the girls' grandmother (Nancy Travis) invites her inside for dinner.

"Mom, what are you doing? I met this woman. She's a mess," Ed tells her.

"Perfect! She'll fit right in," his mom replies.

The rest of the trailer sees Sharon continuing to help the family raise money and attempt to get their medical bills "erased" while she also develops a bond with both Ed and his daughters.

Alan Ritchson in Ordinary Angels (2023). Allen Fraser/Lionsgate

"We are going to save this girl, you hear me?" Sharon says over the phone after it's discovered that Michelle needs to take an emergency flight to save her life that she may not have access to.

Ordinary Angels also stars Tamala Jones, Amy Acker, Drew Powell, Skywalker Hughes and Emily Mitchell, and is directed by Jon Gunn.

Co-written by Meg Tilly and Kelly Fremon Craig, it is produced by Jon Berg, Roy Lee, Dave Matthews, Johnathan Dorfman, Sarah Johnson, David Beal, Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin.

Ordinary Angels is in theaters Oct. 13.