Oprah Winfrey Walks 2.26 Miles to Commemorate Ahmaud Arbery After His 'Unimaginable' Killing

Other celebrities, including Alicia Keys and Viola Davis, also went out for a walk or run to pay tribute to the Georgia man, who was shot and killed while jogging in February

Oprah Winfrey is walking toward justice.

On Friday, the media mogul, 66, was one of many supporters to complete a walk in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old who was shot and killed in Georgia while on a jog earlier this year. Using the hashtag #IRunWithMaud on social media, people across the country brought attention to the case by running or walking 2.23 miles, since Arbery died on February 23.

Winfrey stepped out with partner Stedman Graham and two others, going for 2.26 miles to reflect what would have been Arbery's 26th birthday on Friday.

"Today would’ve been Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday. But he’s not here to celebrate because he was senselessly shot and killed doing something to make his life healthier and stronger," Winfrey captioned a video on Instagram, documenting her walk.

"He went out for a jog while being Black," she continued. "I wonder what was he thinking in those last seconds of his life? Unimaginable to go for a run in 2020 and end up dead because of the color of your skin."

Winfrey said she spoke with Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones on Thursday, who told her she "feels better" now that the two white men who allegedly killed her son were arrested last week — more than two months after the slaying.

"But they were only arrested because WE saw the video," wrote Winfrey. "Today people everywhere walked 2.23 miles in the name of Ahmaud and justice. We did 2.26 in honor of his 26th birthday 🙏🏽 #IRunWithMaud"

In the video, Winfrey rests her arms around her walking companions' shoulders, telling the camera that "as a family, we walked in the name of justice, in the name of his birthday, and we're sending blessings to his family."

Other celebrities also stepped out in honor of Arbery on Friday, documenting their walks or runs on Instagram, including Oscar-winner Viola Davis, who posted a selfie after finishing her 2.23 miles.

Alicia Keys made the run of "solidarity" a family outing on Mother's Day, encouraging fans to also honor Arbery and call for justice in his case.

"Sending super love to his family and especially his mama today on Mother’s Day 💜✨let’s keep lifting him and his family. We are in this together. #IRunWithMaud," the singer, 39, captioned a post on Sunday.