Oprah Winfrey Visits Set of Color Purple Movie Musical: 'This Ain't Your Mama's Color Purple'

Oprah Winfrey got emotional visiting the set of the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical, which she's producing.

Winfrey, 68, played Sofia in the 1985 movie that was directed by Steven Spielberg and also starred Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover. She later helped produce the Broadway musical adaptation, now bringing that award-winning version to the big screen.

On Saturday, Winfrey shared a photo of herself from the set, and said what it was like visiting the set in Georgia (with BFF Gayle King by her side). "We cried, we sang, and we even did the Electric Slide. I can tell you for sure this ain't your mama's Color Purple — but I bet you, your mama, and the whole family is gonna love this new reimagined and evolved version," Winfrey wrote on Instagram.

She also recapped her set visit for OprahDaily.com, explaining that the team is "bringing a reimagined, evolved version of the Broadway show to a new generation of audiences. If you liked the original, I guarantee you're going to be rejoicing when you see this version."

The new movie stars Danielle Brooks as Sofia and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery. Fantasia Barrino will lead as Celie, reprising the role from her previous Broadway run. The film will also feature H.E.R. and Corey Hawkins, plus Halle Bailey as young Nettie and Ciara as her older counterpart.

"I unexpectedly burst into happy tears at the very first sight of the gifted Danielle Brooks, who played Sofia on Broadway and now in this reincarnation. It felt like the baton was truly being passed on in one of the most special moments in my life. We both hugged and ugly cried together," wrote Winfrey.

"When Gayle and I saw the cast perform the finale, we couldn't help but give a standing ovation," she added. "We nearly ruined the scene with our clapping and screaming, but they were so incredible, it felt like we were at a concert."

Winfrey said after the cast and crew filmed the last scene scheduled for that day "everybody broke out into dancing the electric slide and singing." She continued, "Every person I spoke to, from the camera crew to the hair-and-makeup team, was delighted to be there. It was a joyful set, and it was only the beginning of a three-month shoot."