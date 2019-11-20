Oprah Winfrey to Go on Star-Studded 2020 Vision Tour with Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and More

Oprah Winfrey is coming to a city near you — and she’s bringing some starry friends along!

The mogul, 65, is teaming up with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) for the upcoming Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, which will hit cities around the nation. Winfrey will appear at every stop alongside a famous guest, including Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson, best friend Gayle King and much more.

A press release says the tour’s aim will be to encourage guests to “make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be.” Winfrey herself will guide several exercises and guides to help all guests “develop their 2020 action plan.”

Each stop will also feature energetic guest speakers, while the marquee event will be Winfrey sitting down “with some of the most influential trailblazers and changemakers who have inspired millions through their unique and powerful wellness stories.”

Stops on the tour are scheduled for every Saturday in the first three months of the year, with Lady Gaga kicking things off in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on January 4.

Image zoom Oprah Winfrey Steve Granitz/WireImage

Check out the rest of the schedule below:

Jan 11

St. Paul, MN

Tina Fey

Jan. 18

Charlotte, NC

Amy Schumer

Jan. 25

Atlanta, GA

Dwayne Johnson

Feb. 08

Brooklyn, NY

Michelle Obama

Feb. 15

Dallas, TX

Tracee Ellis Ross

Feb. 22

San Francisco, CA

Kate Hudson

Feb. 29

Los Angeles, CA

March 07

Denver, CO

Gayle King

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.