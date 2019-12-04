Oprah Winfrey to Bring Documentary About Sexual Abuse in the Music Industry to Apple

Oprah Winfrey is shedding a light on sexual assault in the music industry in her latest collaboration with Apple.

The next title the media mogul, 65, will bring to AppleTV+ is a documentary on the hot-button topic, PEOPLE confirms. The film will follow a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the music industry.

With Winfrey executive producing, the documentary has directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering attached. The pair famously helmed 2012’s Oscar-nominated The Invisible War, which examined sexual assault in the U.S. armed forces. They also explored sexual assault on college campuses in 2015’s The Hunting Ground.

Though their latest film doesn’t yet have a title, it’s set for release sometime in 2020.

“The film is a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large,” a release for the film states.

Apple previously announced that it was partnering with Winfrey for a multi-year deal that guaranteed original programing from the mogul. Winfrey jumped on board to “create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world,” according to a news release at the time.

Image zoom Oprah Winfrey Andrew Chin/Getty

At the streaming service’s official presentation, Winfrey appeared on stage to announce two other documentaries for Apple: one called Toxic Labor that’ll focus on the toll of sexual harassment in the workplace, and an as-yet-unnamed multi-part series about mental health.

“I have joined forces with Apple … because they’re the company that has reimagined how we communicated,” she said, following a standing ovation. “I’ve joined in order to serve this moment because the Apple platform allows me to do what I do in a whole new way … to take everything I’ve learned about connecting to people on the next level. ‘Cause they’re in a billion pockets, y’all.”

She continued “I am proud and honored to be a part of this new platform. … My intention is to illuminate consciousness and to build greater awareness through compelling conversations … with people in all walks of life.”

Her partnership with Apple adds to Winfrey’s already impressive slate of shows over at her OWN network, which boasts Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar, the Emmy winning Super Soul Sunday and Oprah’s Master Class.