Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham Have Reunited After He Self-Quarantined in the Guest House

Reunited and it feels so good!

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham are back under one roof after the mogul’s longtime love self-quarantined himself in their guesthouse. Graham, 69, had been traveling before arriving home due to the pandemic, and he decided to protect Winfrey, 66, by self-isolating for the virus 14-day incubation period.

The two reunited in a video posted on O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine Instagram. Graham was greeted by Winfrey and a song from two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

“I bet you appreciate us more now,” Winfrey teases Graham.

“I appreciated you before, honey,” Graham responds as he hugs his love.

While Graham, did not actually have the virus, Winfrey previously said in an Instagram live with O, The Oprah Magazine he was “one of those” who was “late to the party” about realizing the need to social distance as the coronavirus pandemic spread through the country and the world.

“‘I don’t see what everybody’s getting so upset about!’ That’s what Stedman was saying…and that’s why Stedman’s at the guest house!” Winfrey said.

“Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis…he’d been on planes, so Stedman is like ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is…you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!” Winfrey added. “And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!’”

But Graham took the extra step to protect Winfrey, who recently recovered from pneumonia and a bronchial infection.

Throughout his quarantine, Graham still got plenty of quality time with Winfrey, as she brought him breakfast and dinner daily and they had “love chats” through the window.

“My friends say ‘Oh, isn’t Stedman upset?’ He’s really not. He’s happy to keep me safe,” Winfrey said.