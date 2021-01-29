“Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness,” Winfrey said of the actress

Oprah Winfrey Shares One of Her 'Favorite' Memories of the Late Cicely Tyson: 'She Never Compromised'

Oprah Winfrey shared a touching story of one of her "favorite" memories of Cicely Tyson on Thursday.

Tyson, the award-winning film and television actress, died the at age of 96.

Throughout her career, the late actress was celebrated for the dynamic roles she played as a Black woman. Winfrey, 67, was able to be with Tyson during one party meant to honor the Sounder actress.

"Of all the times and experiences we shared together, this was one of my favorites: The weekend of the Legends Ball in 2005," Winfrey wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them laughing together, with the talk show host's hands clasping one of Tyson's hands in admiration.

Winfrey continued, "The idea for the ball originated because I wanted to celebrate HER, and other remarkable Black women who carved a path and built a bridge for me and generations to follow. What a joy to honor her and feel her receive it!"

"I loved her hat so much, she sent it to me afterwards," the OWN Network founder shared.

Winfrey also touched on the legacy of Tyson.

"Cicely decided early on that her work as an actor would be more than a job. She used her career to illuminate the humanity in Black people," the Wrinkle in Time actress said. "The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness."

Tyson starred in the 2020 OWN series Cherish the Day.

As Winfrey stated, Tyson knew how important it was for herself to play strong and uplifting roles as a Black woman in Hollywood.

"It's very exciting to know that you are, hopefully, making a roadway for someone else to follow," she recently told PEOPLE.

The characters she played were her way of combating racial and gendered stereotypes.

"I realized very early on when I was asked certain questions or treated in a certain way that I needed to use my career to address those issues," Tyson told PEOPLE at the "I Have a Dream" Foundation's Spirit of the Dream Annual Spring Gala in June 2016.

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman star added, "I used my career as my platform in an effort to address these issues, and every now and then when I receive an achievement award I realize that I did make the right choices. The sacrifices that I made as a result were worth it."

On Thursday, her longtime manager, Larry Thompson, released a statement about Tyson's death.