Oprah Winfrey Says BFF Gayle King Has ‘Always Felt Not a Shadow But the Light’ from Her Success

Winfrey and King have remained close friends through Winfrey's meteoric rise as a mogul

By Ale Russian
August 07, 2019 09:00 AM

If there’s one thing Oprah Winfrey has counted on for years, it’s the steady presence and support of her BFF Gayle King. And she knows how special that is.

The besties appear on the September cover of Winfrey’s O, The Oprah Magazine, with King making her first-ever appearance as a cover star for the magazine. The sweet moment comes as King has gained widespread acclaim for her work as an anchor on CBS This Morning, and no one is celebrating her success more than Winfrey.

RELATED: Gayle King Reveals the Nicest Thing Oprah Ever Did for Her

The mogul, 65, opened up about how King, 64, always stood by her and never let Winfrey’s fame get in the way of their tight friendship.

“Now that Gayle’s a shining star on CBS This Morning, people often ask her how she felt being in the shadow of my success. The truth is, she always felt not a shadow but the light,” Winfrey says in the issue. “We couldn’t have remained friends if she’d perceived it as a shadow. I would have sensed that, and I wouldn’t have been able to be as open. A true friend can’t be jealous of you, or want to take advantage of you in any way.”

Ruven Afanador

As the anchor of CBS This Morning, King’s career has never been hotter. Her March interview with embattled singer R. Kelly showed the audience an entirely different side of the journalist. Her ability to maintain control while Kelly grew increasingly upset and erratic went viral and won her millions of fans.

With a new contract, she leads a revitalized and surging CBS This Morning show, teamed with Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil under the watchful eye of new executive producer Diana Miller.

“I always believed that the somebody who cared as much about the news, the culture, the work, would be seen and noticed,” Winfrey recently told PEOPLE. “Excellence cannot be denied.”

She added, “Gayle has a deep, deep curiosity and yearning to know. That’s the reason why this moment doesn’t surprise me. What surprises me is that it took them so long to figure it out, everybody else so long to see it.”

Advertisement

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.