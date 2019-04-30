Oprah Winfrey Says She Likely Won’t Ever Act Again: 'It Doesn’t Feed Me Anymore'

Oprah Winfrey is taking a step back from acting.

The mogul appears on the latest cover of The Hollywood Reporter where she talks about all of her upcoming projects, including her multi-faceted deal with Apple. But one thing she doesn’t have on her schedule is another acting role.

“No, it doesn’t feed me anymore,” Winfrey, 65, said, adding that it did feed her for a time, including last year’s A Wrinkle in Time where she played an all-knowing being alongside Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

“But I think to be really, really good at it, you’ve got to do it a lot. You’ve got to work at it. And it’s got to be something that you have true passion about. I don’t think it’s something you can dabble in,” she continued, “It was fun to be Mrs. Which, and I did that because I wanted to go to New Zealand and wear the costumes. But no, it doesn’t feed my soul anymore.”

Oprah Winfrey in A Wrinkle in Time Atsushi Nishijima/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Winfrey also revealed that she’s eyeing a return to the interview chair in her deal with Apple, though it won’t be a regular thing. The former TV host said she would make exceptions for people she feels particularly interested in that are making waves, like presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who she calls “Butta.”

“I don’t want to be in a daily rhythm of trying to come up with people to interview, but when there are people who are of the culture — like, last year, I would’ve wanted to sit down and have a conversation with Christine Blasey Ford. Right now, I’d probably want to sit down and talk to Butta. I’d like to see what’s up with Butta,” Winfrey explained.

Though she doesn’t go into detail about her plan for the interviews, she does say that “maybe at some point there will be a regular series.”