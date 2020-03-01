Oprah Winfrey Gets Help from Stedman Graham After Tour Tumble as She Jokes ‘Wrong Shoes’

Oprah Winfrey is having some fun with a recent mishap that took place during her ongoing wellness tour.

While onstage at the star’s Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour stop in Los Angeles on Saturday, she stumbled and fell to the floor — just as she was talking about living a balanced life.

Immediately after falling, Winfrey’s longtime love Stedman Graham, who was sitting in the audience, rushed to check on her, as she cracked a joke about the incident. “Wrong shoes,” she quipped, which received laughter from the audience.

Winfrey, 66, then proceeded to take off her heels and do the rest of her opening talk barefoot.

“It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall,” she joked.

RELATED: The Oprah Winfrey Show Is Launching as a Podcast, with 25 Years of Episodes Available to Stream

In an Instagram video that Winfrey shared later that evening — which featured special guest Jennifer Lopez visiting her backstage — the former talk show host shared that she still had a great night.

“LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed home to ice my knee and ankle 🥴,” she wrote.

In a series of Instagram Story clips, Winfrey went on to share that while she would have preferred “not to fall,” she wasn’t embarrassed by what happened.

“I just thought, okay I fell, everybody knows what falling is,” she said.



“I thought this was a great day in spite of the fall,” she added in a later clip. “But I picked myself up. I don’t know if it was something on the floor, or my foot twisted, or what. I had the indication I was going to fall before. And then, it just is what it is. It was a great, great day.”



Winfrey kicked off her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, which is presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined), on Jan. 4 in Fort Lauderdale. The sold-out, full-day event was also attended by special guest Lady Gaga as well as Julianne Hough, who is teaching a dance workout every show.

On each stop, attendees spend the day with Winfrey as she shares her wellness journey and guides them to develop their own action plan through motivating conversations, the latest in wellness research and interactive exercises.

Image zoom Oprah Winfrey Jeff Hahne/Getty

RELATED: Oprah and Gayle King Spill on One-Night Stands & Sexting in Hilarious Game of Never Have I Ever

Over $1 million from tour proceeds benefit WW Good, the philanthropic arm of WW that helps bring fresh, healthy food to underserved communities across the country.

Since then, the tour has traveled to St. Paul, Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, and San Francisco. Notable guests have also included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michelle Obama, Tina Fey, and Amy Schumer.