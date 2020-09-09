Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Jane Fonda and More Join Virtual Carousel of Hope Ball

Robert De Niro, Andrea Bocelli, Dame Joan Collins and more stars are set to make appearances at the first virtual Carousel of Hope Ball for diabetes awareness

The legendary Carousel of Hope Ball is going virtual!

The star-studded charity ball will celebrate host Barbara Davis’ 90th birthday and the 40th anniversary of the center.

"We are looking forward to hosting another sensational event, and bringing together our Carousel of Hope family to raise awareness and funds to fight his life-altering disease," Davis said in a statement. "We could not be more proud to commemorate 40 years of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, and the revolutionary work being done to care for those in need!"

Jay Leno will be acting as master of ceremonies, with David Foster serving as music director. The event will be produced and directed by Erich Bergen and Marc Johnston.

There will also be special appearances by many of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Tony Bennett, Dame Joan Collins, Robert De Niro, Josh Groban, Quincy Jones, Adam Lambert, Rob Lowe, Barry Manilow, Diane Warren, Dionne Warwick and more.

The ball was created in 1978 and has since been a favorite event in Hollywood circles for a night dedicated to raising diabetes awareness.

The Carousel Balls have raised more than $105 million to date with proceeds benefitting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. The most recent Carousel of Hope Ball, hosted in 2018, honored Robert De Niro with the "Brass Ring Award" and raised over $1.9 million.