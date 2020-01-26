Oprah Winfrey & Dwayne Johnson Sip Tequila During 'Epic Chat' as She Pays Tribute to His Late Father

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Oprah Winfrey Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Gone, but never forgotten.

As Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined Oprah Winfrey on her nationwide wellness tour in Atlanta on Saturday, the 65-year-old mogul raised a glass of tequila in honor of his father, Rocky Johnson, who died on Jan. 15.

“I said to the audience earlier that there’s a rule that unless Jesus has told you otherwise, you cannot come to my house without a tequila shot,” Winfrey quipped as the pair sat down together onstage.

“I have a special surprise for you,” Johnson, 47, replied, before having a bottle of his Teramana tequila brought out for them to share. “This is the very first bottle ever and it’s going to you.”

Touched by the gesture, Winfrey proposed a toast to his late father, who died from a heart attack at age 75. “I would like to make a toast to your father. To the man who helped make you the man you that you are,” she said.

“May your relationship with him in the beyond be stronger, more profound and bring you all the love that you’ve always deserved,” she added, as Johnson replied, “Cheers and thank you, Oprah.”

Alongside a video of their time on stage together, Winfrey wrote that although she was under the weather, knowing that Johnson had attended his father’s funeral a few days earlier, and was still coming to her event, helped her push through.

“I was feeling less than 💯 today. Bad Cold. I prayed. Meditated. Took every combination of lemon, ginger, honey, turmeric garlic, oregano oil known to womankind and then realized if @therock could still make it after burying his father this week, I was gonna be more than fine,” she wrote. “You made it so, Atlanta. Thank you for feeding me with your energy. Thank you Dwayne Johnson for showing up and being fully present, open vulnerable, kind, and bringing me @teremana your BRAND new tequila. Here’s to clearer vision in 2020! ❤️🥃 @ww.now.”

Image zoom Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Oprah Winfrey Paras Griffin/Getty Images

RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He’s Written His Father’s Eulogy: ‘Nothing Prepared Me for This’

In his own post, Johnson thanked his good friend for her “absolutely beautiful and touching toast.”

“As [a] way of showing my gratitude and saying Happy Birthday, please enjoy our first ever world premiere bottle of @teramara, he wrote, adding, “the bottle number if 1/29 in honor of your birthday.”

The dad of three added, “Thank you for our epic chat and thank you to your 12,000+ audience members who filled the arena with powerful intention, love and MANA.”

Image zoom Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and father Rocky Johnson Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Last week, Johnson opened up to his fans about his father’s death in an emotional video. “As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him,” he said, going on to share that Rocky “died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

Near the end of his video, the actor mentioned how difficult writing the eulogy would be, saying, “I’ve written a lot of speeches for myself over the years but I have no idea where to start with this one.”

“But I do have my tequila and I can hear him now, ‘Good that’s the way you gotta do it,’ and I can also hear him now ‘Make sure you put me over in the speech – say good stuff about me,’ “ he added.