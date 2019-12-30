Oprah Winfrey Celebrates BFF Gayle King’s 65th Birthday with Special Dinner Party

Oprah Winfrey celebrated best friend Gayle King’s birthday with a blowout dinner celebration.

On Saturday, the CBS This Morning co-host celebrated her 65th birthday with some pampering from her best friend followed by a special dinner party that Winfrey hosted at her home.

“When turning 65 feels like 40 something! Thsnx @Oprah for a very special dinner ..my fav color my fav menu and my fav people all in one room !” King shared on Instagram with a series of photos from the special day. “Here’s to 2020!!!”

Winfrey, also 65, documented the day on her Instagram Story, showing her followers how she treated her best friend to a manicure before detailing the evening festivities ahead.

In one post the Weight Watchers spokeswoman shared a photo of the elaborate dinner menu, which featured “Slow Braised Wagyu Short Ribs” and “Hand-Cut Wild Mushroom Tortelloni,” among other dishes.

Winfrey also showed off the bright yellow floral arrangements that she had shipped from Holland for the special occasion, and matching bright yellow decor to make the dinner perfect for King, “who is the sunniest friend of all.”

Even the cake that Winfrey brought out while singing “Happy Birthday” to King was decorated with yellow embellishments and candles. The CBS news personality also matched the decor wearing a fitted, long-sleeved yellow dress for the birthday occasion.

“We’ve been friends since she was 21 and I was 22.. Still celebrating! Happy birthday @gayleking 🎉🎉🎉,” Winfrey later posted alongside a video of her and King discussing the table decor.

Now the pair will share the same age for the next three weeks before Winfrey celebrates her 66th birthday in late January. Despite hitting the milestone birthday, King reflected on still feeling youthful when one dinner guest asked her what the biggest surprise has been about turning 65.

“That you can still feel so young,” she responded in a video shared on Winfrey’s Instagram Story. “Because, honestly, I used to think — when my mom turned 50 that seemed old. And when I turned 50 I thought, ‘Ok, this is good.'”

“Sixty didn’t hit me any kind of way,” she added. “So, it amazes me, and I still keep waiting for this grown-up feeling to kick in. I know I’m a grown-up, I get it, I know that but I still feel so — not like a little kid, but still so young and there is still so much more of life to come. I still truly, truly believe that.”

Winfrey then jokingly added that even on her “dying breath at 102” King would be asking, “What do you mean? My time is up?”

The duo first became best friends in the 1970s when they both worked as young journalists at WJZ in Baltimore, Maryland. Winfrey once described their deep bond as “otherworldly.”

“Something about this relationship feels otherworldly to me, like it was designed by a power and a hand greater than my own,” Winfrey said back in 2006. “Whatever this friendship is, it’s been a very fun ride—and we’ve taken it together.”