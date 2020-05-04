Oprah, Steven Spielberg and More Surprise 2020 Graduates on John Krasinski's YouTube Show

Jon Stewart and Malala Yousafzai also joined to offer advice to students who are graduating and moving on to the next chapter in their lives

Talk about a graduation to remember!

As students across the country come to grips with the fact that they won't be able to walk across the stage to graduate due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, John Krasinski surprised some graduates from the class of 2020 with the opportunity to ask questions of some of the biggest and most influential people on the planet.

During the latest episode of Some Good News, Krasinski's uplifting YouTube series, Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart, Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafzai joined him to offer advice to students who are graduating and moving on to the next chapter in their lives.

From "How do you still follow your dreams when it feels like the world isn't so supportive of them?" to, simply, "Now what?," the graduates asked their questions in a time where guidance is needed now more than ever.

Krasinski first chatted with several graduating students via Zoom and allowed them to give their graduation speech before he picked four of them to ask a question to their surprise commencement speakers.

When asked about following your dreams when the world isn't supportive, Spielberg shared, "Dreams are a great test because a dream is going to test your resolve. And you’re going to know a dream from a pipe dream. You’re going to know a dream from just sort of a casual brush with something that got you excited and then it evaporates."

He added, "A real dream is something that not only hangs onto you but you will hang onto it. It will power you through every obstacle that people and the environment will throw against you — because if we’re in service of our dreams versus our dreams being in service to us, it becomes something greater."

Next, Winfrey shared an inspiring tale about her first job in response to the question, “What was a time in your life that was a low point that was actually life-changing?”

The former talk show host recalled her first experience with failure when a Baltimore television station demoted her from her position as a news anchor. Sharing that she was put on a local talk show, she added, "I felt like I had come home to myself. I believe that failure is an opportunity to move yourself in a different direction. It gets better because you've learned the lessons from the first time."

Yousafzai was asked what advice she would give her younger self, to which she responded, "I would just tell myself that, 'Believe in your voice, continue speaking and don’t give up.' Society tries to define us and tried to limit us, so I would say, 'Do not listen to that. Ignore all of that and believe in yourself.' "

As for Stewart, who couldn't help but quip about appearing after Winfrey, he joked that, "Sometimes in life, you’re going to get the short end of the stick." The former Daily Show host also added, "Stop completing things and start living them," after he was asked the ever-important question, "What next?"

In other parts of the episode, Krasinski also continued to highlight stories from around the globe of people doing good deeds for one another, with Samuel L. Jackson guest-starring and Ryan Reynolds giving a weather update.

