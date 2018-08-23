Hawaii! Croatia! Oprah Reveals How She and Stedman Graham Are ‘Making Memories’ This Summer

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey has deemed summer 2018 “the summer of my life.”

“I finally managed to get myself balanced enough to do whatever I want,” the media mogul, 64, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It’s like I wrote the script for summer.”

Between trips to Hawaii, the Mediterranean and Croatia, Winfrey also found time to relax at home in Montecito, Calif. with her longtime partner Stedman Graham and read under her oak trees.

“I was reading a book and napping with the dogs, and I just thought, ‘Well, if this isn’t bliss, I don’t know what is, ‘ ” she says. “It’s every day. Stedman and I just were sitting out on the back porch eating boiled eggs. Eating breakfast with avocados from the garden, and tomatoes, because tomatoes are now in season. We’re like, ‘This is unbelievable.’ He goes, ‘We’re making memories, babe. We’re making memories.’ ”

In terms of food and diet, Winfrey — who announced she’s adding frozen pizzas with a healthy twist to her O, That’s Good! grocery store line — isn’t stressing about what she eats this summer.

“I’ve decided, you know what? I’m going to eat and enjoy the summer as much as possible, and then I’m going to take it down,” the A Wrinkle in Time star says, referring to her goal to be “ripped” by her 65th birthday in January. “The next time you see me, I’m going to be cut.”