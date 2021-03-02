Oprah Winfrey Didn't Know Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Star in Coming to America Barbershop Scenes

"A lot of people don't know that's us in those makeups," Eddie Murphy said

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall have tricked many Coming to America fans throughout the years — including Oprah Winfrey, who didn't realize that the two actors play a number of the hilarious characters, apart from their lead roles, in the classic comedy.

While appearing virtually as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday evening, Murphy revealed to host Jimmy Kimmel that Winfrey, 67, made the confession a week prior while they were chatting with Murphy's costar and former talk show host, Hall.

"A lot of people don't know that's us in those makeups," the actor, 59, began. "Last week, I was doing the other interview with Oprah and ... I said something about the barbershop [scenes] — and I'm that Jewish man — and she was like, 'What do you mean, you're the Jewish man?'"

"I said, 'Oh yeah, I'm the old Jewish guy in the barbershop,' [and] she was like, 'What?'" Murphy continued. "She couldn't believe it. And she's seen the original Coming to America and [it's sequel] and all this time didn't know."

The Saturday Night Live veteran went on to defend Winfrey, saying that she's not the only person to be surprised that he and Hall, 65, portrayed several of the wild characters in the movie, including the barbershop workers and customers and singer Randy Watson.

"Those makeups are amazing," Murphy said. "Originally they were designed by Rick Baker — the genius — and those makeups ... it's like, I can go talk to you and you won't know that it's a makeup. It's amazing."

When asked by Kimmel, 53, if either Hall or Murphy had ever "approached strangers" while in the makeup, Hall noted, "Eddie hit on an old lady once."

"Rick Baker let us walk around, he said, 'Just try it out, move your face, you'll see how it works,' and we went out ... and then [Eddie] got an old lady's phone number," Hall recalled. "She thought he was a real old dude."

Kimmel also asked the stars if they would ever consider making a spin-off film focused on the film's famous barbershop characters.

Murphy's answer? "Oh no, it takes six hours to do those makeups," he said.

"To do a whole movie? A movie takes three months to do, [so] to do a whole movie with those people would take like a year to make the movie," Murphy added.