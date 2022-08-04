See Colson Baker Enlist Kevin Bacon's Help While on the Run in Heart-Pounding 'One Way' Trailer

One Way boasts a starring film role for Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, who will appear alongside Kevin Bacon, Storm Reid and Drea de Matteo

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on August 4, 2022 09:00 AM

Colson Baker is on the run in One Way.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Baker's (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) upcoming thriller, directed by Andrew Baird and co-starring Storm Reid, Travis Fimmel and Drea de Matteo. Kevin Bacon also stars as Baker's character Freddy's father.

According to an official synopsis, Baker, 32, plays "a criminal who, after stealing from the biggest crime boss in town (de Matteo, 50), boards a Greyhound bus full of equally shady passengers (Fimmel, 43) and calls on his estranged low-life father (Bacon, 64) and ex-wife to help."

The 2-minute preview sees Baker's Freddy, who's suffering from a gunshot wound, board the bus in a panic after being told by de Matteo's character that he "stole from" her.

Kevin Bacon in One Way Trailer
Kevin Bacon in One Way (2022). Saban Films

"You're in trouble," Freddy's estranged father (Bacon) tells him over the phone. "I'm the only one that can help you, am I right?"

The rest of the trailer plays out as Freddy continues to lose an alarming amount of blood while connecting with characters played by Reid, 19, and Fimmel on the bus.

A series of action-packed scenes featuring Baker, Bacon and more is shown in quick succession as father and son fight to keep Freddy alive — and, at some points, seemingly against one another.

"I wish things didn't have to go down like this," Bacon's character says.

Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly) in One Way Trailer
Colson Baker in One Way (2022). Saban Films

Baker has appeared in several films, including 2021's Midnight in the Switchgrass alongside fiancée Megan Fox and this year's Taurus and Good Mourning. The latter, which he co-directed and co-wrote alongside friend Mod Sun, also co-starred Fox, 36.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the May premiere of Good Mourning, Baker said that directing his fiancée in the film was a collaboration between both stars.

"She didn't let me lead her character too much in any direction. She was like 'I got this. I understand what this character is,' " he explained. "She improvised and brought [her character] Kennedy to life, and I've heard a lot of people say that that's their favorite character in the movie."

"I'll always collaborate with Megan," the Mainstream Sellout musician added. "I'm madly in love with her — and I'm also a fan."

One Way is in select theaters, on digital and on demand Sept. 2.

