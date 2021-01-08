Swedish Film Festival Seeks Person to Spend a Week Alone on a Remote Island to Watch Movies

Sweden's Göteborg Film Festival is inviting one fan to watch its entire slate of movies alone on Pater Noster Island

One lucky film fan is going to get the opportunity of a lifetime thanks to Sweden's Göteborg Film Festival.

While the film festival's lineup has moved entirely online due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the event is giving fans the chance to apply to watch every selected movie from the confines of a remote island in the nordic country.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dubbing it "The Isolated Cinema," the festival's website describes the opportunity as a way to discover what "film mean to us when we are isolated from everything else."

"The Isolated Cinema on the island of Pater Noster is inaccessibly located at the very edge of the archipelago in one of Sweden's most barren, windswept locations," the website reads. "One solitary film enthusiast will experience total isolation from the outside world. No phone, no family, no friends. Just you, the sea and the festival's film programme with 60 film premieres. For seven days."

The lucky fan will receive supplies and transportation to the island. But once there, "it's just you and the films," says the festival. The participant will also be expected to film a video diary to talk about their stay, which people off the island can follow.

While this option is the most extreme, the festival is also offering two other Isolated Cinemas: one in a an empty movie theater and the other in an empty arena. People interested can apply on the website through January 17. Entries from all over the world are accepted.

The festival's artistic director told CNN that the idea was born after seeing how many people turned to movies for comfort during the pandemic.

"We are interested in how the audience's relationship to films changes under those circumstances, and wanted to explore this relationship by taking it to the extreme -- isolating one person on a small rock in the sea for one week with films as the only company," said Holmberg.