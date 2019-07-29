Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Gives Quentin Tarantino His Biggest Opening Ever

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opened on Friday and surpassed Sony's box-office estimations for the film

July 29, 2019 11:20 AM

Quentin Tarantino just set his own box-office record.

The director’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodopened in theaters on Friday to $40 million from 3,659 North American theaters during the weekend, according to Variety, marking a career best for Tarantino.

The film — which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie — earned $16.8 million on its opening day which earned Tarantino, 56, another record.

Despite the film scoring big numbers, it trailed behind The Lion King, which added another $75.5 million over the weekend, with a total of $350 million at the domestic box office since its debut on July 19.

Prior to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s highest grossing movie opening was Inglorious Basterds, which also starred Pitt, and opened to $38 million in 2009.

The film, which is set in an alternate timeline in 1960’s Los Angeles, also surpassed Sony’s initial estimations that the comedy-drama would make $30 million in its opening weekend.

To add to Tarantino’s success, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has garnered mostly positive reviews. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the film was “Tarantino’s love letter to ’60’s LA,” and praised the star-studded cast, which also features Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Luke Perry.

Behind Tarantino’s latest was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has earned $344 million since its debut three weeks ago. Toy Story 4 fell to fourth place, earning $10 million over the weekend, totaling to $395 million domestically.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is in theaters now.

