Margot Robbie Wows as Sharon Tate in New Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Trailer

Ahead of its world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Quentin Tarantino has unveiled the first full trailer for his anticipated 9th film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, is Tarantino’s first film premiere at Cannes since Inglourious Basterds in 2009, where Christopher Waltz won for Best Actor. The film will debut in Cannes 25 years after his classic Pulp Fiction won the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize.

DiCaprio, 44, plays actor Rick Dalton, while Pitt, 55, stars as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. The two are struggling with a changing Hollywood landscape at the height of hippy Hollywood, all exemplified by Dalton’s next door neighbor Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, 28.

Image zoom Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate Sony Pictures

The movie, set to come out two weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murders, also features Damon Harriman as Charles Manson. Tate was 8 months pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s child when she was brutally killed along with 4 others on August 8, 1969.

The late Luke Perry makes a brief appearance in the trailer in his last film role. Perry played Scott Lancer, and wrapped filming before dying from a massive stroke at 52. As Lancer, he portrays one of the main characters on the Western TV series Lancer, which ran on CBS from 1968 to 1970.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — also starring Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham — hits theaters July 26.