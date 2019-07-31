From Rumer Willis to Maya Hawke: All the Famous Kids in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood takes place in Tinseltown and brings to life some of Hollywood’s most famous personalities.

From Steve McQueen to Bruce Lee to Sharon Tate, Tarantino, 56, takes audiences through an epic era in Hollywood — and it makes sense the auteur would include as many A-listers as possible, including their kids.

Rumer Willis stars in the film as Joanna Pettet, a close friend of Tate’s (played by Margot Robbie).

Willis, 30, is the oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. She was recently on The Masked Singer where she showed off her singing skills as the lion.

The actress has also appeared in The House Bunny, Dancing with the Stars and Hostage alongside her famous father.

Willis leads the pack in what is a strong list of famous kids, such as Margaret Qualley.

Image zoom Rumer Willis Kevin Winter/Getty

Qualley, 24, shares most of her screen time with Brad Pitt as Pussycat, a Manson Family member who charms Pitt’s Cliff Booth.

The actress, who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley, got her acting breakthrough as Justin Theroux’s daughter in The Leftovers.

Qualley ended up auditioning for the role and got a callback asking her to prepare for a chemistry test with Pitt.

“I was like, ‘Nooo, that’s crazy!” Qualley recalled to Entertainment Weekly. She’s also recently starred in Fosse/Verdon, for which she has received her first Emmy nomination.

Maya Hawke also stars as the Manson Family member, Flower Child. The daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman — who was Tarantino’s muse in Pulp Fiction, and Kill Bill Vols. 1 and 2 — Hawke, 21, broke through in this year’s Stranger Things season 3.

Image zoom Lena Dunham, Margaret Qualley and Brad Pitt Andrew Cooper/Columbia

Image zoom Maya Hawke

The young actress told The Hollywood Reporter she prepared for her audition with her dad in her bedroom.

“We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a callback,” she said, adding that the callback process “was unlike anything I’ve ever been through… except for maybe audition for drama school.”

Harley Quinn Smith, who has a small role in the film, is the daughter of Clerks director Kevin Smith and actress Jennifer Schwalbach Smith.

Smith, 20, stars as another Manson Family member and told PEOPLE at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month working with Tarantino was a “dream.”

“I auditioned for it and then I didn’t hear about it for three to four months, so I totally thought it was gone,” she said. “I tried to get over it because I was sad about it.”

Image zoom Harley Quinn Smith

She continued, “I heard about it months later, so it was such a huge surprise. Sort of like ‘Oh my god, what?’ Working with him is a dream, to see his mind work and see what his process is.”

Smith added, “He’s definitely the most visual director I’ve ever worked with. He knows exactly what he wants it to sound like, what he wants it to look like, body language, he sees it all in his head, which is so cool to me. Seeing him put what’s in his mind out into the world and make it happen, it was so mind-blowing to me, to see such an icon.”

The actress will also star in her father’s upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot alongside Jason Mewes, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is now in theaters.