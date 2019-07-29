Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: How Do the Actors Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts?

The year before the murders, Polanski gained notoriety with his film, Rosemary’s Baby. The famed director was not present for the murders (he was in London working on The Day of the Dolphin).

Polanski pled guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse in 1977 after 13-year-old Samantha Geimer accused him of getting her drunk and giving her part of a quaalude. He went on to serve 42 days in jail due to the plea bargain but fled the U.S. when ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence. He’s remained a fugitive and hasn’t had much love from Hollywood since.

Polanski’s current wife, Emmanuelle Seigner, spoke out against her husband’s inclusion in the movie — by Polish actor Zawierucha — saying Tarantino was “using the tragic life of someone and then walking all over them.”