On-Screen Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis Is a Passionate Advocate for the 'Vulnerable' in Real Life

Jamie Lee Curtis is the second star celebrated in PEOPLE in 10's “Women We Love” series

By People Staff
September 09, 2021 02:06 PM
PEOPLE loves to spotlight some of the most powerful and impressive women in Hollywood, who garner accolades both for their talent as well as for their efforts to make a difference in the world. Jamie Lee Curtis embodies those things with her work on-screen and off, which is why she's this week's Woman We Love.

