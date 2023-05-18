Omari Hardwick Says Jennifer Lopez Was 'Perfect Humble Force of a Woman' on 'The Mother' Set (Exclusive)

The actor tells PEOPLE he and costar Jennifer Lopez bonded over their "humble beginnings" and their shared athleticism

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 18, 2023 02:47 PM
The Mother. (L to R) Omari Hardwick as Cruise, Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in The Mother.
Omari Hardwick and Jennifer Lopez in The Mother (2023). Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Omari Hardwick was excited to see Jennifer Lopez take the lead.

The Power actor stars alongside Lopez in the The Mother, a brutal action movie about how far a mom will go to protect her child that attracted major viewership on Netflix during its Mother's Day weekend debut. The film, from director Niki Caro (Mulan), accounted for the biggest movie premiere for the streaming service so far this year and was No. 1 in 84 countries.

Hardwick — who plays Agent William Cruise, Lopez's potential love interest and companion to help stop the bad guys — tells PEOPLE he and Lopez bonded on their similarities, from their backgrounds to their indisputable athleticism.

"In rehearsals, Jen and I really started to feel how in many ways similar we were and highly focused, very much athletes, she being from the dancer side but definitely a freaking athlete, and I come from sports," says Hardwick, 49. "So it was a love language, if you will, that was built on coming from humble beginnings, knowing that nothing in life is going to be necessarily granted to you, if not at all granted or given to you."

Lopez, of course, is famously "Jenny from the Block" and grew up in New York City's Bronx borough before hitting it big with music and acting. Hardwick, meanwhile, was raised outside Atlanta in Decatur, Georgia. He went on to play college football before living out of his car, at one point, as he fought to make his acting dreams come true.

"We came at each other from that place of non-entitlement and non-expectancy," he adds. "It's easier said for me to be in that motion than it is for her; she's been a giant for a long time in terms of the machine and the star she is."

(L-RJennifer Lopez, Niki Caro and Omari Hardwick attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'The Mother' at Westwood Regency Village Theater on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez, director Niki Caro, and Omari Hardwick. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hardwick says it was "nice" for Lopez, 53, to be his "introduction to this next graduation of star that my career will experience."

"She was a perfect humble force of a woman to be around," he says, adding that "sometimes we would just grab each other's hands and ground each other and make sure that each other felt each other's presence before the camera rolled again, which is super cool."

The Mother. (L to R) Omari Hardwick as Cruise, Jennifer Lopez as The Mother on the set of The Mother.
Doane Gregory/Netflix

The actor says he counts Lopez as a friend now after making the globe-trotting action movie with her. What surprised him most about working with the superstar, who was also a producer on the film?

"I think I thought the phone would've been in a hand a lot," he admits. "Being a machine, you can't get to where she got without delegation. ... I thought it was super dope and maybe a bit surprising that she was so down in when we were ready to work and when the cameras were being set up and before action she was already there. That was really nice to see."

The Mother is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Omari Hardwick and his wife Jennifer Pfautch arrive for the premiere of "The Mother"
Who Is Omari Hardwick's Wife? All About Jennifer Pfautch
Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix's The Mother Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre
Jennifer Lopez Says She 'Became a Better Mother' Making New Netflix Film: 'It Was a Growing Experience'
The Mother. Jennifer Lopez as "The Mother" in The Mother.
Jennifer Lopez Is Mother! See Her Return to Action in Trailer for Netflix's 'The Mother' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and sister Lynda Lopez at Met Gala party
Jennifer Lopez and Sister Lynda Pose Together for Sweet Photo at Met Gala Afterparty: 'Stayed Up Late'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "The Mother"
Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Her Mom Saying She 'Prayed' for Her Daughter to Reunite with Ben Affleck
Chris Evans ana de armas rollout
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Joke About Finally Getting to 'Like Each Other' in 'Ghosted' (Exclusive)
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
'Back in Action' : Everything to Know About the Film Starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith on Joining the 'Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Cinematic Universe': It's 'Major'
Pitch Perfect (2012)
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hold their Oscar Awards backstage at Academy Awards Show, March 23, 1998 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Friendship Timeline
Adesua Etomi-Wellington in Gangs of Lagos
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
FILM - LILO AND STICH - JUN 2002
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'Lilo & Stitch'
Adam Sandler; Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reveal Their Nicknames for Each Other: 'Anaburger' and 'Sandalman'
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'
Adam Sandler Jokes He Told Jennifer Aniston to 'Keep Your Mouth Closed' During 'Murder Mystery 2' Kiss
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Ben Affleck Beams as He Talks Working with Jennifer Lopez on New Film: 'What a Joy to Do Something with Her'
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About How the Biggest Heartbreak Led to 'This Is Me...Now'
Ben Affleck Says 'Brilliant' Jennifer Lopez Helped Him Understand 'Culture and Style' for Nike Movie