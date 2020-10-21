Tom Felton Wants to Make a Harry Potter Reunion Happen for First Movie's 19th Anniversary

Ahead of the first movie's 19th anniversary, Tom Felton revealed he wants to get his old costars back together

Draco Malfoy is on the case!

Ahead of the 19th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone hitting theaters, actor Tom Felton is hoping to get a few of the movie's stars back together.

"I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright," Felton recently told Entertainment Tonight. "It's been nice because it's the 19th-year anniversary on Nov. 14, so I'm planning some sort of digital celebration…I'm trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really."

Felton has been seen hanging out with his former costars often, including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Jason Isaacs, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and James and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins. He usually documents their reunions on Instagram where he's shared tons of photos remembering his time as Draco as well.

Sorcerer's Stone hit theaters in 2001, making stars out of the young cast and bringing others like Maggie Smith and the late Alan Rickman even more acclaim.

The cast would go on to star together in seven more films as part of one of the highest-earning movie franchises in history. With the last one hitting theaters in 2011, the decade's worth of filming made the cast a tight-knit group.

Just last month, Felton's onscreen dad Isaacs wished the actor a happy 33rd birthday on Twitter with a sweet message and a picture of the two.

"Holy hairy heroes son - you’re Jesus’s age today!" Isaacs, 57, tweeted, before sweetly adding, "In these strangest of dark days you’re always a ray of light to me."

"Thanks for making mischief, music and magic for this fan (and all the others too)," he continued. "Happiest of Birthday Bonanzas Love ya kid Fake Dad x."