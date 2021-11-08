Olympia Dukakis plays a judge in her final film, Not to Forget, out in theaters on Nov. 26

Olympia Dukakis Stars in Moving Trailer for Her Final Film Not to Forget: WATCH

Olympia Dukakis' final role came in a heartwarming story about family and Alzheimer's.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at her last film Not to Forget, the late Oscar-winning actress stars as a judge who gives a young con artist a second chance at life.

Dukakis, who died in May, can be seen in the trailer, above, giving a stern and strong performance in judge's robes.

"I sentence you to house arrest at your grandmother's residence," she tells the con artist, Chris, played by Tate Dewey. "I hope that'll be enough to make a difference."

The story sees Chris travel to his grandmother Melody's farm where he discovers she is suffering from Alzheimer's. He also finds out about her immense wealth and sets off to plan his ultimate heist. But as he spends more time with Melody (Karen Grassle), he realizes what he truly desires has nothing to do with monetary value.

Not to Forget, written and directed by Valerio Zanoli, also stars four other Oscar winners: Louis Gossett Jr., Tatum O'Neal, Cloris Leachman (who died on Jan. 27), and George Chakiris.

On May 1, Dukakis' brother Apollo announced in a Facebook post that the Moonstruck actress had died at age 89. He did not share Dukakis' cause of death but noted that she had been ill for some time.

"My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis," Apollo wrote, citing Dukakis' late husband, Louis Zorich.

Costar Leachman died on Jan. 27 at the age of 94 from natural causes. The news was confirmed to PEOPLE by her manager Juliet Green.

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic," Green said.

"She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals," Green added.