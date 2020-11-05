Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Sees Production Paused After Positive COVID-19 Test

A positive COVID-19 test has temporarily paused filming on Olivia Wilde's upcoming Don't Worry Darling.

The movie had been filming around Los Angeles before a member of production tested positive during routine testing, Deadline reports. Filming stopped on Wednesday after the test came back positive.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the outlet, the positive test was not taken by one of the principal cast members. The movie stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, with Wilde directing and starring in a supporting role.

The 1950s-set film stars Pugh as a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth while living in an isolated community in the California. Styles replaced original star Shia LaBeouf shortly before filming started.

The movie is written by Wilde and Katie Silberman, Wilde's Booksmart collaborator.

Styles' new look for the movie has been sending fans into a frenzy online as photos from the L.A. set circulate. The singer, 26, had recently been seen in L.A. with noticeably shorter hair after sporting long curly locks (and a much-talked-about mustache) during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Harry Styles at the Dunkirk premiere | Credit: Lauren Hurley/PA Images via Getty

Several people posted photos with Styles on social media, and his fans were quick to compare the new 'do to his Dunkirk era haircut.

"this is dunkirk harry but UPGRADED bc of the curls in top... im living," one social media user wrote.

Wilde told PEOPLE at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year she found her confidence to be a director when she began to direct music videos 10 years ago. When she acts on other people’s sets, she admitted to being like "a spy," observing how the director works.