Olivia Wilde Admits She 'Did a Little Victory Dance' When Harry Styles Joined Her New Movie

Olivia Wilde is fangirling over Harry Styles' involvement in her upcoming movie.

The singer stars in Wilde's directing follow-up to 2019's Booksmart, Don't Worry Darling, opposite Florence Pugh — and Wilde is thrilled to have him on board thanks to his unique love for high fashion.

In Styles' new cover story for Vogue's December issue, Wilde, 36, explains why she was so excited for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 26, to bring his enthusiasm to her "incredibly stylistic" movie. Don't Worry Darling counts on Academy Award nominee designer Arianne Phillips (A Single Man) for costume.

“She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," Wilde said of her and Phillips' reaction. "And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.”

“To me, he’s very modern,” said Wilde of Styles, “and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world. I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

Styles has already caused a frenzy with his new look for the movie when he was photographed sporting a dapper slicked-back look on the Los Angeles set.

The 1950s-set film stars Pugh as a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth while living in an isolated community in the California. Styles replaced original star Shia LaBeouf shortly before filming started.

Wilde told PEOPLE at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year she found her confidence to be a director when she began to direct music videos 10 years ago. When she acts on other people’s sets, she admitted to being like "a spy," observing how the director works.

"Now I feel that I've really hit a certain pace, a certain rhythm, where I understand my process. I'm still learning so much every day," she said. "It feels like a pivot, but one that is healthy and allows you to appreciate every experience you've had."