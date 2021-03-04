Olivia Wilde Shares Sneak Peek at Florence Pugh in Her Movie Don't Worry Darling

Florence Pugh might have something to worry about, after all.

The actress is seen in a sneak peek at the upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling, shared by director Olivia Wilde.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first look, posted on Instagram, shows a close-up of an anxious-looking Pugh framed in the center with her hands up and several men in the background, seemingly approaching her from behind.

"Don't worry," Wilde captioned the shot, a play at the movie's title.

The movie stars Pugh as a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Harry Styles plays her husband Jack with Wilde, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine appearing in supporting roles.

Wilde recently shared tribute posts to Pugh, Styles and other stars and crew from the movie after it wrapped earlier this month.

The actress and director wrote a lovely note for Styles, who she's been romantically linked with ever since they were spotted holding hands at a friend's wedding early this year. In the caption, Wilde explained how most male actors don't want to appear in female-led films and take the lesser role, which in turn makes those movies hard to finance. But Styles jumped in without reservation to play backup to Pugh's leading role.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack,' " Wilde wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of Styles sitting in a classic car. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

Image zoom Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Wilde also praised Pugh's performance in the film with a sweet shot of them hugging while looking at daily footage on set.