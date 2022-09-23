Olivia Wilde Shares Photo with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles from 'Don't Worry Darling' Set

Director Olivia Wilde celebrated Don't Worry Darling hitting theaters, saying, "I'm so deeply grateful for this experience"

By
Published on September 23, 2022 04:41 PM
dont-worry-darling-cast-bts
Photo: Olivia Wilde/Rebecca Romanek Holstein/Instagram

Olivia Wilde is celebrating the release of Don't Worry Darling with a fun cast photo.

The film debuted in theaters Friday and Wilde, who stars in the movie and served as its director, marked the special day with a throwback snapshot of her costars on set.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Wilde, 38, smiles and enjoys a coffee break alongside Harry Styles, 28, Florence Pugh, 26, and screenwriter Katie Silberman.

"Don't Worry Darling is officially open," she wrote in the caption. "Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!"

She continued, "I'm so deeply grateful for this experience, and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it happen. We got together to tell a story for you, and we hope you have fun with it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilde's photo comes just days after she praised Pugh as a talented actress while on The Late Show, telling host Stephen Colbert, "I have nothing but respect for Florence's talent. She's fantastic. She's on the set of her movie Dune right and there's nothing cooler than a busy actress."

She added, "I have nothing against her for any reason. The funny thing is — I don't feel like my male director colleagues are answering questions about their cast ... they're not," to which Colbert replied, "I would agree with you."

Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a>, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
From left: Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Earlier in her interview, Wilde said Pugh is "sensational" in their upcoming movie and is the rare actress who is as good at dramatic work as she is at action.

"There's real action sequences in the film and she has a run which I always refer to as her 'Tom Cruise run' because it's the most impressive run I've ever seen," Wilde said.

Speaking to the good vibes on set, Don't Worry Darling's cinematographer said it was "the most harmonious" he'd ever been on. While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast, Matthew Libatique shared his experience working on the psychological thriller.

"This was probably the most harmonious set I've ever been on," he said. "Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set."

Don't Worry Darling stars Styles and Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California, in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.



Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Matthew Libatique attends AFI Conservatory's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Greystone Mansion on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic for AFI)
'Don't Worry Darling' Cinematographer Says Film's Set Was the 'Most Harmonious' He Has Ever Been On
olivia wilde; florence pugh
Olivia Wilde Says She Has 'Nothing But Respect' for Florence Pugh: 'She's Fantastic'
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Is Skipping 'Don't Worry Darling' Press at Venice Film Festival, Will Walk Red Carpet
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Step Out for 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in NYC
Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde on Whether Shia LaBeouf Quit or Was Fired: 'It's a Question of Semantics'
SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida" premiere during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Victoria Eugenia Theater on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images); SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/No Te Preocupes Querida" premiere during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in Spain
olivia wilde; florence pugh
Olivia Wilde Says She and Florence Pugh 'Worked Very Well Together' on 'Don't Worry Darling'
Florence Pugh Claps for Olivia Wilde at Don't Worry Darling Premiere amid 'Falling Out' Rumor
See Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Applaud Each Other at 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Critics: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go'
Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Haters: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go'
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet
Olivia Wilde Joined by Florence Pugh on Red Carpet Hours After Facing Question About 'Falling Out' Rumor
Olivia Wilde's daughter Daisy on set
Olivia Wilde Was a 'Little Meaner' Than Normal to Daughter Daisy in 'Don't Worry Darling'
FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'Don't Worry Darling' Reviews: Florence Pugh Praised in First Reactions as Film Divides Critics
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Stylist Seems to Wink at 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama with 'Miss Flo' Instagram Caption
Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll attend the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Florence Pugh Congratulates 'Everyone Standing on That Carpet' After 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Premiere
: Florence Pugh attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Florence Pugh's Glam Team Wore 'Miss Flo' T-Shirts While Prepping Her for Venice Red Carpet