Olivia Wilde Shares Photo with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles from 'Don't Worry Darling' Set

Olivia Wilde is celebrating the release of Don't Worry Darling with a fun cast photo.

The film debuted in theaters Friday and Wilde, who stars in the movie and served as its director, marked the special day with a throwback snapshot of her costars on set.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Wilde, 38, smiles and enjoys a coffee break alongside Harry Styles, 28, Florence Pugh, 26, and screenwriter Katie Silberman.

"Don't Worry Darling is officially open," she wrote in the caption. "Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!"

She continued, "I'm so deeply grateful for this experience, and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it happen. We got together to tell a story for you, and we hope you have fun with it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilde's photo comes just days after she praised Pugh as a talented actress while on The Late Show, telling host Stephen Colbert, "I have nothing but respect for Florence's talent. She's fantastic. She's on the set of her movie Dune right and there's nothing cooler than a busy actress."

She added, "I have nothing against her for any reason. The funny thing is — I don't feel like my male director colleagues are answering questions about their cast ... they're not," to which Colbert replied, "I would agree with you."

From left: Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine , Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Earlier in her interview, Wilde said Pugh is "sensational" in their upcoming movie and is the rare actress who is as good at dramatic work as she is at action.

"There's real action sequences in the film and she has a run which I always refer to as her 'Tom Cruise run' because it's the most impressive run I've ever seen," Wilde said.

Speaking to the good vibes on set, Don't Worry Darling's cinematographer said it was "the most harmonious" he'd ever been on. While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast, Matthew Libatique shared his experience working on the psychological thriller.

"This was probably the most harmonious set I've ever been on," he said. "Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set."

Don't Worry Darling stars Styles and Pugh as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California, in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.





