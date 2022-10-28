Olivia Wilde Says Women in Hollywood Need a 'Community': It's 'So Difficult to Be Heard'

"I want women in positions of leadership so that men can learn from women," Olivia Wilde said at the 2022 Women in Film Honors event

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on October 28, 2022 01:56 PM
Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women Forging Forward in Entertainment held at the Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Olivia Wilde is looking out for her fellow women in Hollywood.

On Thursday, the Don't Worry Darling director and star attended the 2022 Women in Film Honors at the Beverly Hill Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, wearing an all-black gown that showed her midriff.

During a panel at the ceremony, Wilde said she believes women in the film industry "need that community because sometimes it's really difficult, so difficult to be heard."

"It's really difficult to keep going," she added, before sharing an anecdote from making her 2015 film Meadowland with director and cinematographer Reed Morano.

Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women Forging Forward in Entertainment held at the Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"And I saw how that set did have a fair amount of men who I witnessed worshipping you and just in the most respectful sense of that word, really standing up for you," Wilde told Morano, also in attendance, during the panel. "And I was like, 'I want that. I want to not say, you know, this is a process of fighting for only women on sets. I want women in positions of leadership so that men can learn from women. Look at all these men learning from Reed.' "

After making Meadowland, Wilde would go to make her acclaimed directorial debut Booksmart (2019), which she'd follow up with this year's hit thriller Don't Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress and filmmaker was recently honored during Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, where she declared "I love my life" as she discussed her career and the scrutiny she's faced.

"I was an actress who started producing and then finally got the courage to start directing, and wouldn't have started any of it at all if I knew Twitter would be invented," she said during her speech, per The Hollywood Reporter. "But here I am and it's a real thrill to have what is undeniably the greatest job on the planet."

Wilde went on to address what she considers "the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business," with a shoutout to women in the industry who have given support in "the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and a tense stare into your eyes and a defiant, 'Do not let them f---with you.' And it's always really tempting to reply, 'Well if I didn't know things were bad before, I do now.' "

"Let's face it: You're not a woman in Hollywood until you've begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished. Until then, you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area," she added, in part. "I love my life, I love my job — what more could I ask for?"

Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women Forging Forward in Entertainment held at the Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Wilde's comments at the event came shortly after the Don't Worry Darling director — who has been embroiled in controversy surrounding the film in recent weeks — and her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis gave a joint statement in which they shut down claims from their former nanny about the details surrounding the pair's split and the beginnings of Wilde's relationship with Styles.

The nanny for Sudeikis and Wilde's two kids, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8, alleged in part in the interview that the Ted Lasso star, 47, was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's new relationship with Styles, 28.

On one occasion, the nanny, whose name was not revealed, said Sudeikis "went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple said in their statement. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," added Wilde and Sudeikis.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Olivia Wilde attends 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)
Olivia Wilde Raves 'I Love My Life' While Discussing Her Work After Slamming Nanny's Claims
olivia-wilde-salad
Olivia Wilde Shares Her Special Salad Dressing Recipe in Response to Former Nanny's Allegations
Grey Poupon Is Selling ‘Don’t Worry Dijon Mustard Jars After Olivia Wilde Shared Her Salad Dressing
Grey Poupon Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon' Jars After Olivia Wilde Shared Her Salad Dressing Recipe
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Deny 'Scurrilous' Claims from Nanny About Harry Styles Relationship
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Had 'Issues Between Them Before' Relationship with Harry Styles: Source
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles 'Thriving' Despite Nanny's Claims About Jason Sudeikis Split: Source
jason sudeikis, Keeley Hazell, olivia wilde
Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Weighs in on 'Heartburn' Salad Dressing Recipe Posted by Olivia Wilde
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
L.A. Animal Rescue Disputes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Her Dog for Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde ELLE
Olivia Wilde Says She Didn't Intend to 'Throw Myself into the Flames' for 'Don't Worry Darling' Publicity
Olivia Wilde, wearing Gucci, attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images; Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); Florence Pugh attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on October 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
Olivia Wilde Was 'Happy' Florence Pugh Said 'Don't Worry Darling' Was 'Bigger' Than Its Sex Scenes
Image
Nick Kroll on 'Insanity' of 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama: 'So Much of It Was Nonsense'
Olivia Wilde for ELLE
Olivia Wilde Wears One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet — a Heart-Shaped Nipple Pasty
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Step Out for 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in NYC
CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE - NOVEMBER 02: Portrait of Jordan Peterson at The Cambridge Union on November 02, 2018 in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Photo by Chris Williamson/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jordan Peterson Emotionally Reacts to Olivia Wilde Basing 'Don't Worry Darling' Villain on the Author
09/22/2022 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA after a date night in New York City. The long time couple are going strong and were seen sharing a long kiss despite rumours of trouble. The pair enjoyed a night off after Harry completed 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing Ahead of 'Don't Worry Darling' Theater Debut