Olivia Wilde Says She Has 'Nothing But Respect' for Florence Pugh: 'She's Fantastic'

Olivia Wilde is addressing her rumored feud with her Don't Worry Darling star Florence Pugh.

On Wednesday, Wilde was asked by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert: "People say that you are feuding with Florence Pugh. Is there anything you want to say to that?"

The actress and director, 38, replied, "No, the only thing that I want to say to that is that another one of our weird rumors is 'spitgate,' which you might have heard about."

After saying that her star in the film and boyfriend Harry Styles did not spit on his costar Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival, Wilde went on to call the rumors the "creation of drama" and "clickbait."

Wilde then went on to praise Pugh, 26, saying, "I have nothing but respect for Florence's talent. She's fantastic. She's on the set of her movie Dune right and there's nothing cooler than a busy actress. I have nothing against her for any reason. The funny thing is — I don't feel like my male director colleagues are answering questions about their cast...they're not," to which Colbert replied, "I would agree with you."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Earlier in her interview, Wilde said Pugh is "sensational" in their upcoming movie and is the rare actress who is as good at dramatic work as she is at action.

"There's real action sequences in the film and she has a run which I always refer to as her 'Tom Cruise run' because it's the most impressive run I've ever seen," Wilde gushed.

Cast of Don't Worry Darling (2022). Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Earlier this month, in a new cover story for Vanity Fair, Wilde, also spoke highly of Pugh: "Florence's performance in this film is astounding. It's just baffling to me that the media would rather focus on baseless rumors and gossip, thereby overshadowing her profound talent. She deserves more than that. As does the movie, and everyone who worked so hard on it."

At the Sept. 5 Venice press conference for Don't Worry Darling, Wilde praised Pugh and side-stepped a question about an alleged feud, saying, "The internet feeds itself. I don't need to contribute."

Though Pugh was not present due to her schedule filming Dune: Part Two, she did arrive in time for the red carpet premiere that night, posing with Wilde and other costars.

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters Sept. 23.