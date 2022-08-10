Olivia Wilde Claims Ex Jason Sudeikis Meant to 'Embarrass' Her with Custody Papers Served Onstage: Report

"Jason [Sudeikis]'s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard," Olivia Wilde reportedly said in a court filing

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022 02:15 PM

Olivia Wilde has legally filed to dismiss ex Jason Sudeikis' custody petition she received papers for at CinemaCon in April — and is claiming the method of delivery was "aggressive."

In recent court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress and director, 38, accused Sudeikis, 46, of "embarrass(ing) me professionally" when she was served the papers during a presentation she was making onstage during the event in Las Vegas.

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," Wilde said in her court filing, per DM.

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests," added the star, who shares daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8, with her former fiancé.

"Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles," Wilde said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Olivia Wilde Goes Viral After She's Handed Mysterious 'Confidential' Envelope During CinemaCon
Olivia Wilde. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sudeikis reiterated in his own filing, reports DM, that he did not intend for Wilde to receive the papers onstage at CinemaCon, but instead requested that they be served at Heathrow Airport — and that plans to serve them at the hotel she was staying at for CinemaCon in Las Vegas went awry.

"I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened," said the Ted Lasso star. "Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

He also explained of Wilde, who is currently dating Harry Styles, "I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present."

"I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present," Sudeikis also said, according to DM.

Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde (L); Jason Sudeikis. Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty

While many believed at the time that the envelope handed to Wilde was an unsolicited script, sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the Don't Worry Darling director was served legal papers pertaining to her children with Sudeikis mid-presentation.

An industry source told PEOPLE that Wilde "was surprised and embarrassed" as she was served the papers onstage, "but she moved forward with little fuss."

A source close to Sudeikis, meanwhile, told PEOPLE, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis."

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the latter source added.

Related Articles
Olivia Wilde Goes Viral After She's Handed Mysterious 'Confidential' Envelope During CinemaCon
Olivia Wilde 'Made Sure the Show Went On' When Served Legal Papers from Jason Sudeikis at CinemaCon
Olivia Wilde Goes Viral After She's Handed Mysterious 'Confidential' Envelope During CinemaCon
Olivia Wilde Was Served Legal Papers from Jason Sudeikis in Middle of CinemaCon Presentation
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles in Italy
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Spotted for First Time Since She Was Served Papers by Jason Sudeikis
Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Why Would Olivia Wilde Get Served Legal Papers Onstage of All Places? A Legal Expert Explains
Olivia Wilde Goes Viral After She's Handed Mysterious 'Confidential' Envelope During CinemaCon
CinemaCon 'Reevaluating Security' After Woman Approached Stage to Serve Olivia Wilde Legal Docs
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
Olivia Wilde Goes Viral After She's Handed Mysterious 'Confidential' Envelope During CinemaCon
New Footage Shows the Moment Olivia Wilde Is Served Custody Papers at CinemaCon: 'Okay, Got It'
Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein
Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's Divorce Escalates with Restraining Order, 'Financially Strangling' Claims
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are 'More Serious Than Ever,' Source Says
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Harry Styles Says He 'Had a Wonderful Experience Being Directed' by Girlfriend Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
Jamie King and Kyle Newman
Jaime King, Kyle Newman's Nanny Called to Testify Over Abuse Allegations in Ongoing Custody Battle
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Every Single Time Olivia Wilde Has Been Supportive of Boyfriend Harry Styles
billy mcfarland
Fyre Festival Organizer Billy McFarland Gets Early Prison Release, Transferred to Community Confinement: Report
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon
Harry Styles Is 'Slowly Getting to Know' Girlfriend Olivia Wilde's Kids: Source
Olivia Wilde Vogue Magazine Shoot
Olivia Wilde Is 'Happier Than I've Ever Been' amid Harry Styles Romance: 'Wonderful to Feel That'