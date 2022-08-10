Olivia Wilde Claims Ex Jason Sudeikis Meant to 'Embarrass' Her with Custody Papers Served Onstage: Report

Olivia Wilde has legally filed to dismiss ex Jason Sudeikis' custody petition she received papers for at CinemaCon in April — and is claiming the method of delivery was "aggressive."

In recent court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress and director, 38, accused Sudeikis, 46, of "embarrass(ing) me professionally" when she was served the papers during a presentation she was making onstage during the event in Las Vegas.

"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," Wilde said in her court filing, per DM.

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests," added the star, who shares daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8, with her former fiancé.

"Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children's sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles," Wilde said.

Sudeikis reiterated in his own filing, reports DM, that he did not intend for Wilde to receive the papers onstage at CinemaCon, but instead requested that they be served at Heathrow Airport — and that plans to serve them at the hotel she was staying at for CinemaCon in Las Vegas went awry.

"I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened," said the Ted Lasso star. "Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

He also explained of Wilde, who is currently dating Harry Styles, "I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia's current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present."

"I did not want service to take place at the children's school because parents might be present," Sudeikis also said, according to DM.

While many believed at the time that the envelope handed to Wilde was an unsolicited script, sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the Don't Worry Darling director was served legal papers pertaining to her children with Sudeikis mid-presentation.

An industry source told PEOPLE that Wilde "was surprised and embarrassed" as she was served the papers onstage, "but she moved forward with little fuss."

A source close to Sudeikis, meanwhile, told PEOPLE, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis."

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the latter source added.