Olivia Wilde is focused on the positive.

The 38-year-old actress and filmmaker was honored during Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday night at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, where she declared "I love my life" as she discussed her career and the scrutiny she's faced.

"I was an actress who started producing and then finally got the courage to start directing, and wouldn't have started any of it at all if I knew Twitter would be invented," she said during her speech, per The Hollywood Reporter. "But here I am and it's a real thrill to have what is undeniably the greatest job on the planet."

Wilde went on to address what she considers "the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business," with a shoutout to women in the industry who have given support in "the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and a tense stare into your eyes and a defiant, 'Do not let them f---with you.' And it's always really tempting to reply, 'Well if I didn't know things were bad before, I do now.' "

"Let's face it: You're not a woman in Hollywood until you've begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished. Until then, you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area," she added, in part. "I love my life, I love my job — what more could I ask for?"

Wilde's comments at the event came shortly after the Don't Worry Darling director — who has been embroiled in controversy surrounding the film in recent weeks — and her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis gave a joint statement in which they shut down claims from their former nanny about the details surrounding the pair's split and the beginnings of Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles.

The nanny for Sudeikis and Wilde's two kids, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8, alleged in part in the interview that the Ted Lasso star, 47, was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's new relationship with Styles, 28.

On one occasion, the nanny, whose name was not revealed, said Sudeikis "went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple said in their statement. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," added Wilde and Sudeikis.

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years, before PEOPLE reported in November 2020 that the couple had called it quits on their relationship.

After news of their split broke in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source explained.

The Booksmart director also touched on her co-parenting relationship with Sudeikis during a cover interview with Vanity Fair.

"When they are with their father, I trust him to be a great parent. So when they're not with me, I continue to live my life," she said in response to the judgment she's faced when she's photographed without her kids.

Despite the speculation, Wilde reiterated that Otis and Daisy are her main focus. "There's nothing that is more important to me," she said. "I love driving to school every morning. I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They're my best friends."