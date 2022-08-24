Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh, Shuts Down 'Clickbait' Rumors That 'Pit Women Against One Another'

Olivia Wilde has nothing but praise for Florence Pugh, who stars in her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling.

In a new Variety cover story, Wilde, 38, admitted she was initially going to play the lead character of the movie, Alice, but cast Oscar nominee Pugh, 26, instead.

Wilde was familiar with her acting talent after seeing her in the 2019 film Midsommar. "I had been blown the f--- away by her," Wilde said. "I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, 'Well, she's extraordinary. She's clearly the most exciting young actress working today.' "

She added, "There was something about the youthfulness, the innocence, that really made sense for the story. If I was Alice, I was like, 'Well, I'm going to be with a Jack who's my age or older, and now we're in a different age bracket.' "

Zoe McConnell for Variety

Wilde — who added that the cast was "brought so close by the bubble of the production" — also addressed rumors surrounding the actors on the film.

Following the announcement of the film's release, there were reports that claimed 28-year-old Harry Styles — who is currently dating Wilde and plays supporting role in the film as Alice's husband Jack — was paid three times more than Pugh. Wilde denied that allegation, blaming all false narratives as "clickbait."

She told Variety, "There has been a lot out there that I largely don't pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me."

Wilde added, "I'm a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it's something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims."

Wilde also spoke about Styles and Pugh's onscreen chemistry. "She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film," Wilde said.

Though she didn't directly address rumors of a potential behind-the-scenes feud with Pugh, Wilde shared that she feels that "tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them."

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters Sept. 23.