See Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac Fall in Love in Their Upcoming Film Life itself

Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac are sweeter than ever in their new film Life Itself.

The two actors portray Will and Abby in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the Dan Fogelman film. Wilde, 34, and Isaac, 39, bring their characters to life during a sweet moment in which they cuddle in bed as a young couple who fall in love in New York City who go on to have a baby together.

Listening to Bob Dylan’s 1997 album Time Out of Mind, Abby tries to convince Will to listen to the music with her in order to explain the importance of Dylan’s music.

“Listen to this for 30 seconds and tell me Bob Dylan is not a poet,” she tells Will. “Just 30 seconds.”

“To Mars? Okay, let’s pop that in,” Will jokes, before adding, “Babe, we’ve been listening to this gargle for like a month. I can’t listen to this Chewbacca noise anymore.”

“I know! Because I’m in a phase. Just lean into it with me, okay?” Abby says.

“This is an important album. This is the comeback album. They thought he was done, everybody wrote him off. They said you don’t come back from the crazy he had and then boom! Ninety-seven, Time Out of Mind — he won three Grammys including album of the year. He beat Radiohead and Paul McCartney,” Abby explains.

Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac star in Life Itself Amazon Studios

She continues, “It was intense, unexpected, genius. Hard and dark and I mean, he said, ‘I’m Bob Dylan, you’re not. Eat a d—.'”

Skeptical, Will asks, “He told everybody to eat a d—?”

“Metaphorically, he told everybody to eat a d—,” Abby relents.

The film was written and directed by This Is Us showrunner Fogelman with Wilde and Isaac starring as a young couple falling in love in New York City. Mandy Patinkin and Annette Bening also star as Isaac’s parents, while the four are joined by a star-studded cast including Antonio Banderas, Olivia Cooke and Laia Costa.

Life Itself opens September 21.