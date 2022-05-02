Olivia Wilde was served legal documents pertaining to her children with Jason Sudeikis while on stage at her CinemaCon event on Tuesday

Olivia Wilde 'Made Sure the Show Went On' When Served Legal Papers from Jason Sudeikis at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde was taken aback when served with legal documents from Jason Sudeikis in the middle of her CinemaCon presentation.

An industry source tells PEOPLE that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, "was surprised and embarrassed" as she was served the papers onstage Tuesday in Las Vegas, "but she moved forward with little fuss."

"Olivia was professional and adult about what happened and made sure the show went on," the insider adds.

Wilde was interrupted while speaking about her upcoming thriller when a woman approached the stage and tossed a manila envelope toward her. The contents of the envelope were later confirmed to be legal documents pertaining to her children with ex-fiancé Sudeikis, 46. (The former couple share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.)

While many believed at the time that the envelope was an unsolicited script, sources confirmed to PEOPLE last week that the director and actress was served legal papers mid-presentation pertaining to her children with the Ted Lasso actor.

After remarking that it seemed "very mysterious," the Tron: Legacy star said she was "going to open it now because it feels like it's a script."

Once she opened it, Wilde continued, "Okay, got it. Thank you." She then went on with the presentation, picking up where she left off with her remarks on Don't Worry Darling, and it never came up again.

A source close to Sudeikis told PEOPLE, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis."

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the latter source added.

A representative for Sudeikis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and a rep for Wilde has not commented.

Family law attorney David Glass, who is not involved in the case, told PEOPLE it is "highly unlikely" that Sudeikis did not know any of the details of how Wilde would be served.