Olivia Wilde and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are co-hosting a watch party on Thursday for her film Booksmart

Olivia Wilde 'Finally' Has Time to Watch Booksmart 'All the Way Through' in Upcoming Watch Party

Olivia Wilde has a special treat for her fans — and herself!

The actress and director is live-tweeting a watch party for her indie hit Booksmart on Thursday with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wilde, 36, tweeted the news on Tuesday, writing, "Really glad to finally have time to watch it all the way through. Join me!"

Fans of the film and Wilde can stream it on Hulu and tweet along with the director using #WatchWithTheAcademy to see Wilde’s anecdotes, behind the scenes tidbits and stories on making the film.

This is the latest film the Academy is hosting a watch party for following Eddie Murphy's Dolemite Is My Name and Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick.

Wilde commemorated the one-year anniversary of Booksmart's release in theaters last month when she shared a sweet behind the scenes photo of herself, screenwriter Katie Silberman, producer Katie Ballaine and stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever on the set.

"2 years ago today, @kballainers took this photo during rehearsal of the first Booksmart scene we would shoot," Wilde wrote in the caption. "Look how hard @katierosesilberman is laughing. We were so excited. This feels like 100 yrs ago. I called this location my 'ET lookout' cuz of the cul-de-sac below even though I’m pretty sure they didn’t shoot ET in Burbank but it felt like good luck."

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Wants to Create a 'New Standard' for Filming Sex Scenes: 'It Takes a Lot of Effort'

She continued, "This was the weather I dreamed of for the scene: creamy golden hour. Then of course the day we shot the sky was grey and gloomy. 😰. After a brief existential crisis, my amazing DP @jason_mccormick reminded me it was actually better this way. Emotionally, they’re feeling grey, and by the end of the film, they’re golden. 🍋=🍹."

"You gotta be an optimist to make a movie or you won’t make it past day 1 without a heart attack. Also, rehearse on location as much as you can. Anyway I miss these lovely people. ❤️," Wilde added. "@beaniefeldstein @katierosesilberman @kaitlyndever @jason_mccormick plus 100+ other crew members I’m thinking of these days and hoping they’re all safe."

Booksmart was Wilde's directorial debut, which she spoke about in a candid interview with The New York Times in May 2019. Wilde confessed that getting behind the camera helped her shed the pressure she feels to live up to “everyone’s version of a perfect woman.”

"I don’t have to carry that," said Wilde. "It is remarkable that I am 35 years old and this is the first job I’ve ever had that wasn’t entirely dependent on and connected to my looks. It grosses me out to acknowledge it, but I’ve been thinking a lot about it."

Though she told The Times she isn’t walking away from acting or disavowing roles she’s had in the past ("I used to dismiss The O.C. I’d be like, ‘I did a teen soap — what an embarrassment.’ And now I think, ah, that was really formative and I’m lucky I got to do that"), Wilde said she feels as though the process of directing Booksmart has allowed her to see herself in a new light.

"I was there only because of my brain and my heart. And the sense of fulfillment that comes from that is really massive," she said. "It’s a profound shift for me."