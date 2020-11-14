Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: 'Their Children Are the Priority'

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are going their separate ways.

The Booksmart director, 36, and the Ted Lasso star, 45, have split, ending their engagement of more than seven years, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012.

Image zoom Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

"I met her at a finale party for SNL," Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2017. “We hit it off that night.”

"I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,' " he explained. "So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races."

"We sort of reintroduced ourselves," he added. "The universe had more in store for us in the fall."

Image zoom Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde | Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2013, Wilde told Allure that she thought the Saturday Night Live alum "was so charming" when they first met, but said the actor "didn’t even get my number."

"Over the next six months we kept running into each other," she recalled. "[One night], my best guy friend walked up to him and said, ‘This is Olivia’s number. Use it.’ That was the beginning."

Wilde told PEOPLE last year that having Sudeikis be a part of Booksmart, her directorial debut, was "great."