The exes, who share two children together, split earlier this year, PEOPLE learned exclusively last week

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Share a Hug After News of Their Split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are apparently still on good terms despite breaking up.

The two were photographed sharing a hug in Los Angeles on Monday just days after PEOPLE learned the two had called off their engagement earlier this year.

Wilde, 36, wore a black print maxi dress with a black floral mask and sunglasses as she hugged Sudeikis, 45. The actor wore a pastel tie-dye hoodie with the words “Listen + Lead” written across the back and dark pants.

The pair ended their engagement of over seven years earlier this year, PEOPLE learned last week.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

On Sunday, the Booksmart director shared a sweet photo of her children on her Instagram Stories, writing, “My everythings.”

In September, Wilde spoke to PEOPLE about adjusting to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying she was grateful for the "extra family time."

"Being able to put the kids to bed every night and read to them every night is so special and important," she said. “Overall, all the extra family time has been the best part.”