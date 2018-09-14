Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Take a Parents' Night Off for Life Itself Premiere

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are closer than ever!

The actress, 34, stepped out Thursday night at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, Calif., for the premiere of her upcoming film Life Itself. Wilde was accompanied by her fiancé Sudeikis with the two lovingly sharing a hug on the red carpet.

The mother of two was all smiles in a blue floral print dress, while the actor posed alongside her in a dark suit and navy blue striped tie with his long hair worn down.

The couple became engaged in 2013 and share two children together: daughter Daisy Josephine, who turns 2 in October, and son Otis Alexander, 4.

Life Itself also stars Oscar Isaac, Antonio Banderas, Mandy Patinkin and Annette Bening. The film follows different generations of people in New York and Spain and shows how their individual journeys intertwine across time and continents.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wilde plays Abby, a young woman who marries Will (Isaac) and follows them through their romance to the birth of their first child.

In July, Wilde took to her Twitter after the trailer was released to praise the script and offer fans a little tease of the emotional roller coaster the story will bring.

Very few scripts make you laugh hard, ugly-sob, and then scream “wait, WHAT?!?!! Can they DO that?!”. I loved making this movie. https://t.co/dqx5fapTIx — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 10, 2018

“Very few scripts make you laugh hard, ugly-sob, and then scream “wait, WHAT?!?!! Can they DO that?!” I loved making this movie,” she wrote.

Dan Fogelman, the film’s director, also weighed in on the personal nature of the film, which was inspired by his own life.

“Two years ago I sat down to write a film, only realizing after that I’d written it for my mom (who we lost ten years ago) and my wife (who I met exactly one year later). I hope you like the trailer. I think you’ll like the movie. I am crazy about everyone involved,” he said on Twitter.

Life Itself opens September 21.