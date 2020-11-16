The exes, who share two children together, split earlier this year, PEOPLE learned exclusively last week

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Had a Happy Beach Outing 2 Months Before News of Their Split

The two stars were photographed enjoying a beach day together in September while out in Malibu, California.

Wilde, 36, wore a black one-piece swimsuit with scalloped edges while Sudeikis, 45, colorful swim trunks and a blue sweater for the cooler California weather.

The current exes were laughing together as they dived into the water.

The pair ended their engagement of over seven years earlier this year, PEOPLE learned last week.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

Wilde and Sudeikis share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012.

On Sunday, the Booksmart director shared a sweet photo of her children on her Instagram Stories, writing, "my everythings."

She also posted a selfie of herself posing with a horse, which she shared alongside a red heart emoji.

In September, Wilde spoke to PEOPLE about adjusting to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying she was grateful for the "extra family time."

"Being able to put the kids to bed every night and read to them every night is so special and important," she said. “Overall, all the extra family time has been the best part.”

Throughout that time, the star has also been encouraging her children to be the best versions of themselves.