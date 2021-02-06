"They seem very serious," a source tells PEOPLE of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles who are filming Don't Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde Is 'Very Happy' with Harry Styles, Source Says: 'They Spend All Their Time Together'

The romance between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles is going strong.

The pair "seem very serious" and "spend all their time together" as they continue to shoot their upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE. The film is Wilde's highly-anticipated sophomore directorial project which she also stars in.

"She is also very happy with Harry," adds the source.

"Olivia and Harry continue to film in L.A. Filming has been tricky because of COVID. They have shut down the set several times for testing and breaks," the source says. "Olivia is amazing to work with though. She stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks."

The "Golden" singer, 27, and the Booksmart director, 36, were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding in Montecito, California, in early January. A source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that they had "dated for a few weeks," at that point.

Sources also previously told PEOPLE that Wilde struck up a close friendship with Styles last fall as they began work on Don't Worry Darling. As they spent time together on-and off-set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic," said an insider, who added: "Their chemistry was very obvious."

"Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer," the insider added.

Earlier this month, Wilde and Styles were photographed separately on the set of their film.

Wilde — who split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 45, in early 2020 — cast Styles in the movie in September, replacing former lead actor Shia LaBeouf. Despite their growing romance, Wilde and Styles continue to keep things "very professional" at work.

"Olivia and Harry created this loving and warm environment," said the insider. "Everyone loved working with them. She takes her work very seriously, but everyone saw it coming."