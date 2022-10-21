Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are still going strong despite ongoing drama surrounding the actress' split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

"Harry and Olivia are great. They're better than ever. They rise above this sort of thing all the time and they're just moving forward with their relationship and are happy and thriving," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Another insider close to Wilde says the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and Styles, 28, are currently in Los Angeles together, where Styles is playing shows over the next several weeks.

"Olivia is happy that Harry is around. All the drama is a lot and definitely affects her," says the insider. "Olivia and Jason don't have very much contact. When they do, it's all about the kids. They co-parent as best as they can."

Sudeikis, 47, is currently working in London, and their children — son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — "have been in L.A. in school," adds the first source. "They visit him from time to time. The kids are always Olivia and Jason's No. 1 priority."

Olivia Wilde; Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, a Styles source acknowledges the "controversy surrounding their relationship and movie" — rumors continue to persist that Wilde and Don't Worry Darling's leading actress, Florence Pugh, are at odds — hasn't been easy, but the musician isn't focusing on the drama.

"He likes to live a pretty care-free, happy life. Olivia has been stressed about [the drama] and it affects Harry too," says the Styles source. "But he has been very focused on enjoying their special relationship."

Though things appeared amicable between the exes for some time after news of their split broke in November 2020, Wilde and Sudeikis made headlines in April when the Ted Lasso actor served Wilde with legal documents regarding their children while onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. (A source close to Sudeikis later told PEOPLE the actor "would never condone Wilde being served in such an inappropriate manner" and had "no prior knowledge of the time or place" the legal papers would be delivered.")

Earlier this week, Sudeikis and Wilde's former nanny alleged details about their breakup, including that Sudeikis was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's then-new relationship with Styles.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," Wilde and Sudeikis said in a joint statement. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."