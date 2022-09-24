Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing Ahead of 'Don't Worry Darling' Theater Debut

The pair have been working on the psychological thriller, which officially premiered nationwide on Friday

By
Published on September 24, 2022 04:18 PM
09/22/2022 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA after a date night in New York City. The long time couple are going strong and were seen sharing a long kiss despite rumours of trouble. The pair enjoyed a night off after Harry completed 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are feeling loved up!

A day prior to the theater premiere for Don't Worry Darling on Thursday, the director and singer were seen sharing a kiss during an evening outing in New York City.

In the sighting the two were kissing, and at one point Styles, 28, had his arms around Wilde as the pair walked through the street in the Big Apple.

Wilde was also seen dancing in the audience of his final Madison Square Garden show

Styles and Wilde's romance became one of the topics of discussion surrounding the drama of Don't Worry Darling's production.

Vulture reported on Friday that the film star Florence Pugh and Wilde, 38, got into a "screaming match" on the Don't Worry Darling set, citing an unnamed insider who reportedly spent "significant time" behind the scenes of the film.

Claiming that a "blowout argument" took place between Wilde and Pugh, 26, in January 2021, the outlet reported that Pugh was allegedly upset with Wilde's "frequent, unexplained absences," stating that she and Styles, "would just disappear."

However, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, personnel who worked on Don't Worry Darling say that any rumors of onset tensions "are completely false."

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," the statement read in part. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, Styles and Wilde attended the film premiere in New York City, but posed separately for photographers at AMC Lincoln Square 13.

Wilde and Styles — who met on the set of Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020 — first stepped out as a couple while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

"What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic," a source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE at the time. "Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer."

A source also told PEOPLE in February 2021 that the couple seemed "very serious" and spent "all their time together" on the Don't Worry Darling set.

RELATED: How Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's "Close Friendship" Quickly "Turned Romantic"

"She is also very happy with Harry," added the source of the actress. Prior to dating Styles, Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis for more than seven years before the two parted ways, in early 2020.

Related Articles
olivia wilde; florence pugh
'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Disputes Claims of on-Set Drama Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde Denies Leaving Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles: 'Our Relationship Was Over Long Before'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Harry Styles Says He 'Had a Wonderful Experience Being Directed' by Girlfriend Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Step Out for 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in NYC
olivia wilde; florence pugh
Olivia Wilde Says She Has 'Nothing But Respect' for Florence Pugh: 'She's Fantastic'
Olivia Wilde Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' 'Close Friendship Quickly Turned Romantic' on Movie Set: Source
SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida" premiere during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Victoria Eugenia Theater on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images); SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/No Te Preocupes Querida" premiere during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)
Olivia Wilde Nearly Trips Over Her Valentino Gown at 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in Spain
Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Critics: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go'
Harry Styles' Mom Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Haters: 'If It's Not Your Cup of Tea Don't Go'
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Seen Out Solo for First Time Since He Was Spotted Holding Hands with Olivia Wilde
Don't Worry, Darling
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Share a Steamy Kiss in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Teaser
FLORENCE PUGH
Florence Pugh Reflects on Working on Set of 'Don't Worry Darling': 'I Will Always Be Grateful'
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde Is 'Very Happy' with Harry Styles, Source Says: 'They Spend All Their Time Together'
Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde on Whether Shia LaBeouf Quit or Was Fired: 'It's a Question of Semantics'