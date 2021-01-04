Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were seen holding hands at a wedding and later arriving at his L.A. home

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands as Source Says 'They Have Dated for a Few Weeks'

A hot new couple may be kicking off 2021 in style.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding over the weekend, sparking dating rumors for the pair who recently worked together on the film Don't Worry Darling, which Styles starred in and Wilde directed.

"They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding," a source tells PEOPLE. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks."

In photos obtained by Page Six, Wilde is seen wearing a floor-length floral gown for the wedding as she holds hands with Styles, who's in an all-black fitted suit paired with a white button-up shirt. Both actors are also seen wearing masks. Wilde, 36, and Styles, 26, were later seen photographed at his L.A. home with luggage in tow.

A rep for Wilde could not be immediately reached for comment, and a rep for Styles has not commented.

Their outing comes weeks after PEOPLE reported that Wilde and her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis had split in early 2020. The two share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012.

Wilde and Styles spent time together over the fall as they filmed Don't Worry Darling around Los Angeles. Wilde pulls double duty on the film, which she also co-stars in.

The 1950s-set film stars Florence Pugh as a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth while living in an isolated community in the California. Styles plays her character's husband.

In Styles' recent cover story for Vogue's December issue, Wilde explained why she was so excited for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer to bring his enthusiasm to her "incredibly stylistic" movie. Don't Worry Darling counts on Academy Award nominee designer Arianne Phillips (A Single Man) for costume design.

“She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," Wilde said of her and Phillips' reaction. "And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.”