Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Get Back to Work on Their Film After News of Their 'Romantic' Relationship

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are back at work after they were spotted holding hands in early January.

The duo was photographed separately on the set of their upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, on Friday in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wilde, 36, wore a corduroy vest, a white sweatshirt, white pants and a black mask as she walked on set, while Styles, 27, wore a white button-down shirt, blue slacks and a white mask.

The "Golden" singer and the Booksmart director were seen holding hands at a friend's wedding in Montecito, California, in early January. A source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that they had "dated for a few weeks," at that point.

Sources later told PEOPLE Wilde struck up a close friendship with Styles last fall as they began work on her highly-anticipated sophomore directorial project Don't Worry Darling, which she also stars in.

As they spent time together on-and off-set, their friendship "quickly turned romantic," said an insider. "Their chemistry was very obvious."

"Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he's hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer," the source added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilde cast Styles in the movie in September, replacing former lead Shia LaBeouf. Despite their growing relationship, the two continue to keep things "very professional" at work.

"Olivia and Harry created this loving and warm environment," said the insider. "Everyone loved working with them. She takes her work very seriously, but everyone saw it coming."