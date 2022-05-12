Olivia Wilde and boyfriend Harry Styles were snapped in Italy two weeks after she was served custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis onstage at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Spotted for First Time Since She Was Served Papers by Jason Sudeikis

That's amore for Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.

The couple were photographed in Italy on Tuesday, marking the first time they've been spotted out and about together since Wilde, 38, was served custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis on stage in the middle of her presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas late last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In photos obtained exclusively by PEOPLE, Wilde and Styles, 28, are dressed casually, with the actor and singer in a white T-shirt with a print reading "Jamaica" and color-block shorts.

Wilde sported a white top under a cream-colored jacket, finishing her look in cutoff denim shorts. The Don't Worry Darling director and actor also both wore sunglasses.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles in Italy Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde | Credit: Backgrid

In the footage of the moment she was served, obtained by TMZ, Wilde was interrupted as she spoke on stage April 26.

She paused, asking, "This is for me? Right now?" to which the audience laughed. "This is very mysterious," she said as she opened the envelope and wondered aloud if it was a script.

Once she saw what the papers inside contained, Wilde nodded with an, "Oh, okay, got it," and finished off the sentiment that she'd started about the making of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, which stars Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles in Italy Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde | Credit: Backgrid

The contents of the envelope were later confirmed to be legal documents pertaining to her two children with former fiancé Sudeikis, 46. They share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Wilde was "professional and adult about what happened and made sure the show went on," which the footage confirmed. The source also shared that Wilde was "was surprised and embarrassed" as she was served, but "moved forward with little fuss."

A source close to Sudeikis told PEOPLE, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis."

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the latter source added.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Was Served Legal Papers from Jason Sudeikis in Middle of CinemaCon Presentation

The first trailer for Don't Worry Darling — Wilde's directorial follow-up to 2019's Booksmart — dropped days after her CinemaCon presentation, following housewife Alice (Pugh, 26) who lives with Jack (Styles) in Victory, an "experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families," per an official synopsis.

"Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause," reads the synopsis. "But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in paradise?"

On Instagram, Wilde wrote, "I'm so proud of this team and can't wait to show you what we made together," when sharing the trailer. She also posted a behind-the-scenes photo while praising Pine's performance.

Wilde debuted the trailer at CinemaCon, calling the project "ambitious" and saying that Styles' performance is "truly a revelation" during her presentation.